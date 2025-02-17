Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.58. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

