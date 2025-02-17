Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 339 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,244,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 26,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,860,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,040.92. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $317,644 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

