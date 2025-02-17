Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 50,180 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,180 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.90 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

