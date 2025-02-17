Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in January

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 108,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.