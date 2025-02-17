Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of WES stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 996,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after buying an additional 60,603 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 293.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 29,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 310,260 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,298,000 after acquiring an additional 670,440 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

