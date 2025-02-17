William Andrew Macan Sells 12,175 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) EVP William Andrew Macan sold 12,175 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $46,630.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 388,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,518.01. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Andrew Macan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, William Andrew Macan sold 1,970 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $6,461.60.

Neuronetics Trading Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $4.36 on Monday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

Neuronetics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. David J Yvars Group increased its position in Neuronetics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Neuronetics by 10,954.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 54,442 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

