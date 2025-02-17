Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $195.84 on Monday. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WLFC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 780.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.