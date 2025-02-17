Wilmington (LON:WIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.50 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wilmington had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%.
Wilmington Trading Down 11.1 %
WIL stock opened at GBX 329 ($4.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £294.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 383.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 389.49. Wilmington has a 1-year low of GBX 321 ($4.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 418 ($5.26).
Wilmington Company Profile
