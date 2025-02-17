Wilmington (LON:WIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.50 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wilmington had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

Wilmington Trading Down 11.1 %

WIL stock opened at GBX 329 ($4.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £294.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 383.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 389.49. Wilmington has a 1-year low of GBX 321 ($4.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 418 ($5.26).

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

