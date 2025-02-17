Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Director Jacqueline D. Woods Sells 1,503 Shares

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 1.62. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company's revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -206.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

