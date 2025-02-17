Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $958,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

