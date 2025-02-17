Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCB. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $82.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

