Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 378,715 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,715 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,290,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 112.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 212,388 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth about $11,751,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 45.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 226,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 70,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 164,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 36,677 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of BATS ZALT opened at $30.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

