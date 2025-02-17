Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,572 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000.

DBEU opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $596.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.56 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

