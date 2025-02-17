Yext (NYSE:YEXT) vs. Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Head to Head Analysis

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Onfolio and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -41.50% -55.89% -33.86% Yext -4.64% -11.10% -3.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Onfolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Onfolio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $6.59 million 1.05 -$8.15 million ($0.60) -2.25 Yext $404.32 million 2.11 -$2.63 million ($0.15) -44.49

This table compares Onfolio and Yext”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yext has higher revenue and earnings than Onfolio. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Onfolio and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 0 0 0.00 Yext 0 2 2 0 2.50

Yext has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.85%. Given Yext’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than Onfolio.

Summary

Yext beats Onfolio on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services. The company’s platform also enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information comprising name, address, phone number, and holiday hours; professional information, such as headshot, specialties, and education; job information consists of title and description; FAQs and other information. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, hospitality, food services, retail, and financial services. Yext, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

