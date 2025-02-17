Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) CEO Sells $481,605.78 in Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 61,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $481,605.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,391.60. This trade represents a 21.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $8.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $430.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,644,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 129,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 292.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZVRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

