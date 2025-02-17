Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $157,443.75 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $157,443.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,826.50. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zillow Group Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ Z opened at $79.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.30, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Zillow Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,118 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,310,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 523,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 424,615 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,769,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zillow Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.