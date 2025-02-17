Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $157,443.75 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $157,443.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,826.50. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ Z opened at $79.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.30, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on Z. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,118 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,310,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 523,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 424,615 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,769,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

