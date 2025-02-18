1,000 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $387.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.79. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $395.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

View Our Latest Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.