109,869 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,743,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,920,000 after acquiring an additional 141,687 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,378,000 after purchasing an additional 393,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,796,000 after purchasing an additional 184,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,093,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,888,000 after purchasing an additional 197,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.