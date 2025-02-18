11,761 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Purchased by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.