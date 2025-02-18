1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin to Explore Strategic Options and Delist from NasdaqGREENFIELD, Wis., February 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOW), the parent company of PyraMax Bank, FSB, has recently disclosed plans to e

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s 8K filing here.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

