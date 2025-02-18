3,401 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $468,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 541,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,404,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $135.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

