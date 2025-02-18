3,660 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Bought by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 276.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

