AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of AAR worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 18.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AAR by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,539,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 269.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 128,427 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $8,573,786.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,144,356.80. The trade was a 27.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $2,357,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,913.60. The trade was a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of AAR stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.58 and a beta of 1.61. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Articles

