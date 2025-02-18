AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,236,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.14% of AbCellera Biologics worth $35,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 58.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $965.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABCL

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.