Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) Director Devidas Shetty Sells 14,558,000 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) Director Devidas Shetty sold 14,558,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$727,900.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Devidas Shetty bought 500,000 shares of Aberdeen International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

AAB opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aberdeen International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.09.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector and renewal energy sectors. It focuses on green energy, agriculture, renewable, natural resource, and natural resource related industries. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

