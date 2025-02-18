ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $277.65 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

