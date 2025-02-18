ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,609 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACAD. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of ACAD opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.37. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

