Acuitas Investments LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,354 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.52% of XOMA worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in XOMA by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in XOMA by 300.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XOMA by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMA opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on XOMA from $123.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOMA

Insider Activity at XOMA

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $13,069,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOMA Profile

(Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.