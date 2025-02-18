Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases 7,131 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. MarineMax comprises approximately 2.0% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of MarineMax worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth $183,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $124,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,668.06. This trade represents a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $125,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at $721,642.80. This represents a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

MarineMax Price Performance

MarineMax stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $635.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

