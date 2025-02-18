Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 136,132 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Acuitas Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,132 shares during the period. TrueCar comprises 3.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.15% of TrueCar worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 126.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in TrueCar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Price Performance

TRUE stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRUE. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on TrueCar from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.30 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

