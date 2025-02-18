Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 34,622 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,622 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of Arteris worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arteris by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 52,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arteris by 67.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Arteris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Activity at Arteris

In other Arteris news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $41,076.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,809.40. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,943.84. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $392.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Arteris Profile

(Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.