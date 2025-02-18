Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO) Board Member Resignation: David P. Schenkein Steps Down

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that David P. Schenkein, M.D., will be resigning from the company’s Board of Directors. The effective date of Schenkein’s resignation is set for February 28, 2025.

Upon his departure from the Board, Dr. Schenkein will also no longer serve as a member of the Science and Technology Committee. Despite stepping down from these positions, Schenkein will continue his involvement with Agios Pharmaceuticals as a strategic advisor to the leadership team. In this capacity, he will focus on the progression of the company’s clinical development programs.

The 8-K filing further indicated that Brian Goff, Chief Executive Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals, signed off on behalf of the registrant in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The document was officially submitted on February 13, 2025.

Schenkein’s decision to resign from these positions marks a significant transition for Agios Pharmaceuticals, with his continued advisory role signaling ongoing collaboration and support within the company’s strategic initiatives.

This completes the key information provided within the 8-K submission by Agios Pharmaceuticals regarding the resignation of David P. Schenkein from the Board of Directors.

