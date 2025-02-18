AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 729,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,662,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,392,000 after acquiring an additional 424,990 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.46%.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.