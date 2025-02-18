Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AL

Air Lease Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 177,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,678. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.