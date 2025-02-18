Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

AA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSE AA traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $36.52. 559,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,888. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

