Alector (ALEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Alector to post earnings of ($0.61) per share and revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.

Alector Trading Up 1.8 %

ALEC opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.61. Alector has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALEC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho cut Alector from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alector

In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $66,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 565,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,341.80. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 52,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $131,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,826.48. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,161 shares of company stock worth $239,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

