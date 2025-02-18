Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 664,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGS
Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.45.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aligos Therapeutics
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- AMC Stock Surges on Bitcoin News—Meme Stocks Making a Comeback?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Hims & Hers: From Viral Ad to Volatile Stock
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Beyond DeepSeek: 4 Chinese ETFs for AI & Tech Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.