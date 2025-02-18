Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 664,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,073.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.45.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

