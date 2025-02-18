Allworth Financial LP Buys 59,966 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,966 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

