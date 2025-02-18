Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $190.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $142.12 and a 1 year high of $193.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.96.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

