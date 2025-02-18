Allworth Financial LP Has $4.03 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 140,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,575 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,000. Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $6,065,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period.

RDVY opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

