Allworth Financial LP Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,169,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,200,000 after buying an additional 3,415,106 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5,953.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 649,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,530,000 after acquiring an additional 638,383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,765,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 115.3% in the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 971,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after buying an additional 520,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,939,000.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

