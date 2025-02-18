Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Target were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.51%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

