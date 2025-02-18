Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of APT stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of -0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.57% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

