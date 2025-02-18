AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $962,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

