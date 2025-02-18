AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 139.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 32,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 246,400 shares during the period.

Shares of EVH opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

