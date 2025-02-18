AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 885.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

