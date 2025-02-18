Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Short Interest Update

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of AS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. 523,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion and a PE ratio of -223.38. Amer Sports has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amer Sports from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881,504 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,316,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,302 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the fourth quarter worth $66,793,000. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the fourth quarter worth $41,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

