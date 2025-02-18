American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXL

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE AXL traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,301,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,674. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $603.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 81.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.