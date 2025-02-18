Americana Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 44.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.70. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

