Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,655 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Genie Energy worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 118.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 51,160 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 234.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $112,566.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,118.58. This trade represents a 5.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

GNE stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $387.52 million, a PE ratio of 101.77 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.30%.

About Genie Energy

(Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.